MS3 Newbie

Ok so it looks like we have a small issue with the settings, not that you didnt understand the concept but more how to input them into the tables. I see the issue is you are trying to work out a small idle surge as the engine comes into closed loop. this is a common issue that can be hard to work out, The engine idles very steady without any idle advance so I suggest using as little as possible and fine tuning the idle valve control.Just use idle advance to catch the falling idle or to lower the elevated idle.My suggestion- set the entire idle advance row to 16* right now in the datalog I see the timing [base not the correction] jump around as the idle settles, this is unsettling the idle speed-leave the idle correction curve alone for now, we will alter it after the next datalog-with the car warmed up you need to tune the VE1 table at idle, I see you are using idle VE and this is causing you many a headache right now. You want to setup the idle VE as the very last step and only if needed.I am attaching a tune file with some small changes [ok large changes] i think may help for you to try, as well as smoothing some of the tables for you.I went ahead and split you out into two VE tables VE1 is everything out of boost and VE3 is in boost. I smoothed them as well, this creates granularity in the fueling. What i want you to do is load the tune I sent and run the car. Feel free to run autotune and let it try and get the fuel to fall in line for you then we can clean it up later.