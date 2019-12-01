MS3 Newbie

mustang70
I've recently made the switch to the MS3 PNP in my 04 Cobra. It's a pretty basic set up as far as a Whipple and return fuel system. My first question lies in the return fuel system. I currently still have the FPDM in place as I was using it to give the stock type prime before start up as opposed to having the pumps run full time whenever the key is on. Looking through the MS3 manual I'm thinking I'm going to have to redo the pump wiring so they're on full time. Unless I can set the fuel pump mode to Open Loop PWM and set the values to 100%. I'm running the Walbro 450's so I can't run them as PWM. Plus I have them connected to relays so they get full power as soon as the relay is energized.
As I typed that I'm wondering if I answered my second question. I tried to drive the car today and it was pretty bad. As soon as I tried to accelerate I could watch the widebands jump from lean to rich. At first I thought it was an acceleration enrichment issue, but now I'm wondering if the Fuel Pump Mode had something to do with it.
I'm sure I will be here with many more questions in the future.
