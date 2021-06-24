MS3 Pro help 4.6 2v

sorry i really need help been trying fro the past month but still didnt get it down.
im trying to get the car to drive like normal. i was able too get it started and stay running. but the driveablity sucks esp with the ac on
i ruined the tune i touch alot of things like iac duty and all that. i even adjusted the thottle plate. ive been trying to get it to cold start properly like start at 1200 and drop down to 850 as it warms up
please can someone guide me in the right direction just to get the tune stable and reliable.
thankyou in advanced

very basic setup 2004 mustang 4.6 2v sr cold air intake, long tube headers, stage 2 comp cams springs retainers. exedy light weight flywheel.
 

