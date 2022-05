Good Afternoon, I have a 03 Mach 1, my stock computer went out and I replaced it with a 99-04 Mustang MS3Pro PNP, my problem is the MS3 is not activating my AC, does anyone know what the idle-up input and output should be? Right now the are set to

Idle-Up Output: PWM Out 3

Idle-Up Input: Digital Switched in 3

Any help would be greatly appreciated, thanks in advance.