MSD 6a Cranking but no spark issue driving me crazy.....

Mrmaple

Oct 16, 2020
Hi guys,
Hoping you can help......
I’ve just recently purchased the MSD 6a ignition system and wired it in as per specs in the manual. The car was driving fine prior to MSD 6a ignition when 12volt ignition wired directly to the +coil and distributor wired to the positive+ and negative_ of the coil.

I’ve run into some problems trying to get the MSD 6a ignition to spark. Here is some information.
  • 1966 Ford Mustang 289
  • Rewired with painless performance wiring harness
  • After-market ‘bosch-style’ Distributor is an electronic distributor red and black wire (no amplifier)
  • Coil is a Pertronix Flamethrower 2 (0.6ahm 12volts)
I’ve wired in the distributor as per the MSD 6a diagram for an aftermarket magnetic pickup distributor
MSD wiring diagram.png Painless MSD wiring.jpg
I’ve completed the spark test by shorting the green and violet wires and confirmed spark.

There is no ballast resistor fitted to the car.

Using a voltage meter I can confirm 12volts at the small red wire going into the MSD 6a from the ignition switch in the ‘on’ position. At the ‘start’ position on my ignition switch the volts drops slightly as it cranks which I understand is normal.
I’m not getting any spark through the distributor. I can confirm the distributor is turning when I crank the engine.
Bosch style magnetic pickup distributor.jpg
I changed the magnetic pick-up in the distributor to a brand new one and confirmed it works.

I swapped out a the coil to a known working coil and still no spark.

I’m stuck as to why this is happening. Any ideas?
Mark
 

