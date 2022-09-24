MSPNP only idles well when super lean

I'm helping a friend with his 351 swapped 1991 Notch. The car is running a MSPNP, no MAF, no IAC.

He has an Autometer Pro-Comp Ultra lite Wideband that has a range of 0V=10AFR and 4V=17AFR.

The car starts up and idles but the AFR is 17 on the gauge and in Tuner Studio. If increase the VE table in the idle area once the AFR starts to get to 15ish the engine will begin to surge. I tried timing values between 12 and 23 degrees, but it does not help with the surging. The best idle I got was with the engine lean and timing values around 21 degrees.

When I begin to increase the VE table the engine idle speed increase, so I find myself using the throttle screw to bring it back down.

Why won't the car idle with an AFR close to stoich?
 

  • 2022-09-24_17.17.58.msq
    117.2 KB · Views: 0
