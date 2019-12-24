MsPnP2 8693 - what do I need?

Im assuming this is the correct place for this question...The end of the year is coming up, which means bonusesam I right guys?!So I’m looking to finally ditch the stock A9l and get some sweet, sweet data logging and tune ability. Finally get this thing running up to par.So I’ve been scouring the forums and I’ve seen some rather great info on tuning these MegaSquirts and they seem to be the way to go for these cars. I’m a bit lost on everything I’ll need however. From what I can tell, I’ll need the MS itself, a wideband o2 and controller, (single drivers side not dual right?) a tuning software for the laptop, (tunerstudioms id assume) and a serial to usb cable... am I missing anything? I’d prefer to make a single order and knock it out as opposed to piece milling it and not driving for a month lol.Thanks in advance guys!