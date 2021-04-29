Mspnp2 options port question j3

B

Boosted306!

New Member
Apr 23, 2020
10
0
1
35
NY
Question regarding this port. Inside there is a j3 port it says signal ground, sensor ground, and chasis ground. There is a jumper located across the signal ground and sensor ground. The chasis ground is blank. Now if i wire a iat into the back of the options port( pin 20 as the signal) and use pin 22 as the signal return for the iat. Do i need to remove anything in the j3 port so i can use pin 22 for the signal return? I also have a maf return wired to this pin22 as well
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trogdor
MSpnp2 base tune review please
Replies
6
Views
916
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Trogdor
Trogdor
B
Megasquirt pnp2 maf wiring
Replies
3
Views
627
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
Hoytster
Wiring questions on new MS3X install
Replies
2
Views
552
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Hoytster
Hoytster
CHILL347
MegaSquirt PNP2 Outputs
Replies
5
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
R
89' Stang - MS2PNP - Post tune - Surging issues
Replies
5
Views
757
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom