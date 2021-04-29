Mspnp2 options port question j3

Question regarding this port. Inside there is a j3 port it says signal ground, sensor ground, and chasis ground. There is a jumper located across the signal ground and sensor ground. The chasis ground is blank. Now if i wire a iat into the back of the options port( pin 20 as the signal) and use pin 22 as the signal return for the iat. Do i need to remove anything in the j3 port so i can use pin 22 for the signal return? I also have a maf return wired to this pin22 as well