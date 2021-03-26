Mspnp2 - Wideband doesn't match anywhere

I have recently installed the Mspnp2 and Innovate LC2 on my stock 92 LX with longtubes and off road H.



A few problems; when I initially seen the load file at 122 cubic inches I had to change it. It was pig rich around 10. or so on the LC2. Following videos from LMR and BREW2L, I tuned the idle myself and got it to be mostly stable.



Of course, it can really only handle idling before it throws a fit or cuts off.



The LC2 and Mspnp2 AFR tables are about 2 points different.



The simulated AFR gauge on Mspnp2 is pegged at the bottom.



Another issue is I called DYIautotune and they more or less spoke to me about the stock program and said I could sent my logs in. Isn't that 75$ a question?



I tried loading and reloading the "stock program" to no avail. I think I could use some direction. At least I got it to stubbornly leave the garage so I could work on another project.



Help? Thanks.