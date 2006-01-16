Multi-Function Switch Wiring diagram

ponyboy19 said: I know the switches themselves are different between I believe 87-89 and 90-93. Click to expand...

Ponyboy is correct. The multifunction switch (high/low beam, wiper, turn signals) are different for different years. 87-98 will work in any 87-89 car. The 90-93 switches only work in 90-93 cars. You can't put an early model switch in a late model car, nor can you put a late model switch in an early car.I have tried to interchange the switches and can say that while they are physically the same, the wiring for the switch is different. If memory serves me correctly, put a 90-93 switch in an 87-89 car and the wipers don't work.