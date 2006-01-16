Multi-Function Switch Wiring diagram

Not sure if all the 87-93 are the same/ but here is what i have.


lights1.jpg

lights2.jpg

lights3.jpg

lights4.jpg
 
ponyboy19 said:
I know the switches themselves are different between I believe 87-89 and 90-93.
Click to expand...
Ponyboy is correct. The multifunction switch (high/low beam, wiper, turn signals) are different for different years. 87-98 will work in any 87-89 car. The 90-93 switches only work in 90-93 cars. You can't put an early model switch in a late model car, nor can you put a late model switch in an early car.

I have tried to interchange the switches and can say that while they are physically the same, the wiring for the switch is different. If memory serves me correctly, put a 90-93 switch in an 87-89 car and the wipers don't work.
 
