The short answer is "yes" you have a parasitic draw. All computer-controlled cars do.I agree that 7-days on a fresh battery is excessive but an El-Cheapo battery with a small reserve can help contribute to that.One of the first things that I would check is the alternator. If the diode is bad then the battery tries to run the alternator like a motor when the engine is off.After that, I would begin a process of elimination by pulling fuses one by one and checking the current draw from the battery as you do.