Multiple Errors - 05 4.0

justinc87

justinc87

Member
Jul 21, 2020
3
1
13
33
Colorado
Hello all,

So I'm regularly getting 3 errors on my gauge set... Check Charging System, Check Fuel Cap, Low Oil Pressure (Gauge drops to 0, then bounces back). Along with these errors I'm getting a bogging down when I'm at idle every 2 minutes or so with this occasionally making my car feel like it's going to die at stops.
My initial thought was this was an issue with my Alternator, I had it tested at Oriley and was told battery is good and alternator is outputting 14.3. So that ruled out my idea of an alternator replacement. Anyone have any ideas on what would cause those multiple issues before I go and take it to a dealership? I feel it's gotta be some kind of electrical issue.

And I did do a complete reset, disconnecting the positive and grounding the positive wire for a while. This cleared all the errors minus Check Charging System, but they all eventually came back. And I also ordered a replacement OEM fuel cap too, no luck.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K Engine Misfire in multiple cylinders SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
splinterddt Multiple Misfire Codes 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 68
T Hi everyone, I joined Stangnet because I have a 1996 Mustang with multiple problems that I would like to repair 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
TTSaleen05 Engine Multiple engine codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 200
M Multiple codes popped up on my 2010 v6 mustang HELP The Welcome Wagon 1
O 04' GT. Multiple advice bullets needed 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
W New Member, Multiple Mustang Owner, Autocross Ambassador The Welcome Wagon 0
ngiotta Electrical 95 Cobra - Multiple electrical issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
G Multiple Codes - Bad ECM? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
noiseguy 2013 V6 throttle body - Multiple failures 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
A Electrical Multiple PCM problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M Electrical 02 GT - Multiple Electrical Issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
N Wits End Multiple Misfire Codes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
D New To Boards. Multiple Stang Owner With Lots Of ?????? The Welcome Wagon 2
MYTURBO Multiple Issues.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
G Multiple Mustang Crashes - Mustang Week 2014 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
E First Post And Multiple Questions. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
805mustang Having Sensor Value Issues On Multiple Temp Sensors! Does Anyone Have A Wiring Diagram????? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
D '92 Mustang - Irregular Idle - Multiple Starts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
7 Multiple Issues With 93 Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 42
9 multiple mis-fire problem 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
9 multiple mis-fire problem 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
Silvestris Multiple misfires, I need some help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
tjsteeda Steeda commits to order multiple 2013 Mustangs to support Ford performance customers! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
A Multiple Cobra Parts! 42lb injectors inside also. Engine and Power Adder Parts 6
boostfrk Multiple Codes - Maybe single source of problem? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
D FS: Multiple BNIB 01-04 mustang GT roush supercharger Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
Legacy5.0 Multiple Answer Question. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
F 2002 gt not running??? had multiple missfires not running!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
eschlenz Wiring Multiple Gauges (cleanly) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
slick35thgt Multiple Personalities of My Car... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
2 Multiple restoration questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
stangman16 multiple codes - cannot figure it out.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
1992 2.3LX Any Programmers for Multiple Vehicles??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
67coupe Hanging idle returns after cleaning 10pin multiple times!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
95_SVT-wingman multiple trips to the CA smog station 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
J multiple codes, need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
FoxbodyGurl 93--- Multiple Problems Please Help! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
G Help - Search - Requiring Multiple Words 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
tmoneyballin Completed multiple mods and have a weird idle problem... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
poneypower89 a few multiple questions... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
mustangjoe87 Multiple monitors? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
N Who knows anything about torque multiplication? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S What is the calculation for torque multiplication? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
Dusstbuster Multiple Questions (what to do this year) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Foxfan88 converter torque multiplication... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
crazypete Multiple sets of cats: two 3-ways inline. Any benefit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
N MSD tach output for multiple devices? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
AEinPA 66 Coupe - Multiple Questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Route666 Valve Covers and multiple coils Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom