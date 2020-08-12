Multiple Errors - 05 4.0

Hello all,



So I'm regularly getting 3 errors on my gauge set... Check Charging System, Check Fuel Cap, Low Oil Pressure (Gauge drops to 0, then bounces back). Along with these errors I'm getting a bogging down when I'm at idle every 2 minutes or so with this occasionally making my car feel like it's going to die at stops.

My initial thought was this was an issue with my Alternator, I had it tested at Oriley and was told battery is good and alternator is outputting 14.3. So that ruled out my idea of an alternator replacement. Anyone have any ideas on what would cause those multiple issues before I go and take it to a dealership? I feel it's gotta be some kind of electrical issue.



And I did do a complete reset, disconnecting the positive and grounding the positive wire for a while. This cleared all the errors minus Check Charging System, but they all eventually came back. And I also ordered a replacement OEM fuel cap too, no luck.