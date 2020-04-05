Multiple Misfire Codes

I am stumped at what is causing multiple codes on my wife's car, 2006 stock 4.0 V6. I had recently replaced spark plugs and fuel filter. A couple weeks later, I noticed it idling rough at a stop light. Then found out the "check engine" light was also on. I ran the codes it came back with multiple cylinder misfire, misfire on cylinders 1, 2, and 3, and fuel lean on bank 2. I had put standard plugs in, so bought a set of double platinums, did not help. I realized I didn't replace the plug wires, so got a set and again no help. I replaced the O2 sensors on the passenger side, again no improvement. I checked continuity on the injectors, and they all tested good. I'm thinking about replacing the other O2 sensors, but think it will not help. I've read several threads and there are all kinds of suggestions. Does anyone know something I overlooked?