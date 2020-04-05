Multiple Misfire Codes

splinterddt

splinterddt

Founding Member
Sep 5, 2000
199
0
16
45
Florence, CO, U.S.A.
I am stumped at what is causing multiple codes on my wife's car, 2006 stock 4.0 V6. I had recently replaced spark plugs and fuel filter. A couple weeks later, I noticed it idling rough at a stop light. Then found out the "check engine" light was also on. I ran the codes it came back with multiple cylinder misfire, misfire on cylinders 1, 2, and 3, and fuel lean on bank 2. I had put standard plugs in, so bought a set of double platinums, did not help. I realized I didn't replace the plug wires, so got a set and again no help. I replaced the O2 sensors on the passenger side, again no improvement. I checked continuity on the injectors, and they all tested good. I'm thinking about replacing the other O2 sensors, but think it will not help. I've read several threads and there are all kinds of suggestions. Does anyone know something I overlooked?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Hi everyone, I joined Stangnet because I have a 1996 Mustang with multiple problems that I would like to repair 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
TTSaleen05 Engine Multiple engine codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 200
M Multiple codes popped up on my 2010 v6 mustang HELP The Welcome Wagon 1
N Wits End Multiple Misfire Codes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
Silvestris Multiple misfires, I need some help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
Hi everyone, I joined Stangnet because I have a 1996 Mustang with multiple problems that I would like to repair
Engine Multiple engine codes
Multiple codes popped up on my 2010 v6 mustang HELP
Wits End Multiple Misfire Codes
Multiple misfires, I need some help
Top Bottom