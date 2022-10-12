This is supposed to be an entire 1993 Foxbody hardness set, I don't know if it came from a coupe, hatchback or convertible. These came from a very low mileage 1993 Mustang removed in 1994, these came as a package deal when I purchased the engine. These are the harness I'm only guessing their names: Engine, O2, Injector, Headlight, body and some smaller harnesses. These have all had the sleeves removed so they will need to be rewrapped, this does allow you to see the condition of all the wires. All of the plugs are labeled, there are 3 wires that have been cut, but they are long so there should be no problem repairing them. The wiring is outstanding, and all the plugs appear to me in good shape. The engine ECU is not included, but there is a smaller ECU which I'm guessing is for the body harness. $500 for all harness'