For Sale Multiply 1993 Wiring Harness'

B

blakphi

New Member
Oct 3, 2004
3
0
1
This is supposed to be an entire 1993 Foxbody hardness set, I don't know if it came from a coupe, hatchback or convertible. These came from a very low mileage 1993 Mustang removed in 1994, these came as a package deal when I purchased the engine. These are the harness I'm only guessing their names: Engine, O2, Injector, Headlight, body and some smaller harnesses. These have all had the sleeves removed so they will need to be rewrapped, this does allow you to see the condition of all the wires. All of the plugs are labeled, there are 3 wires that have been cut, but they are long so there should be no problem repairing them. The wiring is outstanding, and all the plugs appear to me in good shape. The engine ECU is not included, but there is a smaller ECU which I'm guessing is for the body harness. $500 for all harness'
93FullHarness.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
1985 wiring harness help
Replies
9
Views
337
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
Trilldev123
Black and Grey 8 pin connectors and painless harness swap
Replies
4
Views
663
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Trilldev123
Trilldev123
E
Electrical tachometer conversion from 6 to 8 cylinder (will also work for 4 to 6 or 4 to 8 but with different resistor size)
Replies
2
Views
121
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
W
1987 mustang gt 5.0 flooding itself when it’s in gear
Replies
10
Views
408
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Willyc
W
Trilldev123
Electrical Clutch safety switch wiring for aftermarket an engine harness
Replies
0
Views
471
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Trilldev123
Trilldev123
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu