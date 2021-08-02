Multitude of (hopefully small) issues

D

Dwhite

New Member
Aug 2, 2021
1
0
1
36
Tennessee
I recently bought a 2005 base V6 Mustang. Water was leaking in through the trim around the windows and creating massive puddles in the floor boards under the carpet. I repaired that first, now I have no sound from radio to speakers, no high beams (only low. Yes, I replaced the bulbs) and the ac isn't blowing cold. I've recharged the A/C, but to no avail. I really dread it being a wiring issue with the lights and radio. Has anyone else had any of these issues and would help lead me in the right direction?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Not sure where to ask -HELP - Electrical Issues with 2005 mustang, was headlights and now wipers also random radio coming on without keys
Replies
3
Views
632
2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
MRaburn
For Sale Restored 1986 Mustang GT - StangNet Project
Replies
1
Views
311
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
S
01 v6 very dash wiring issue
Replies
4
Views
748
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
S
New Chick with a Stang
Replies
5
Views
760
The Welcome Wagon
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
Top Bottom