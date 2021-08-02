Multitude of (hopefully small) issues

I recently bought a 2005 base V6 Mustang. Water was leaking in through the trim around the windows and creating massive puddles in the floor boards under the carpet. I repaired that first, now I have no sound from radio to speakers, no high beams (only low. Yes, I replaced the bulbs) and the ac isn't blowing cold. I've recharged the A/C, but to no avail. I really dread it being a wiring issue with the lights and radio. Has anyone else had any of these issues and would help lead me in the right direction?