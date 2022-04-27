Mustang 01 v6 idiot surprise.

Hi yall ,

I'm new here. If yall don't mind helping a fellow out, just bought a 2001 mustang v6 but now I'm having some issues. When I test drive it I noticed that it was idling quite wierd on park but the dude I bought from said he had not driven it in 3 years. I checked the air filter and it seem quite dirty, it was caked with black dust. Of course I ended up purchasing it like a naive person. I have changed the oil, air filter and spark plugs as well. Some of the spark plugs had what seem like a little bit of oil or some kind of liquid residue. Now that car is idling normal but there is some kind of audible stuttering when i shift to D . Feels like the car might lose power but doesn't. Have yall ever had an issue like this.

Again thanks