Mustang 01 v6 idiot surprise.

T

ThePonyBoy

New Member
Apr 27, 2022
1
0
0
27
Arizona
Hi yall ,
I'm new here. If yall don't mind helping a fellow out, just bought a 2001 mustang v6 but now I'm having some issues. When I test drive it I noticed that it was idling quite wierd on park but the dude I bought from said he had not driven it in 3 years. I checked the air filter and it seem quite dirty, it was caked with black dust. Of course I ended up purchasing it like a naive person. I have changed the oil, air filter and spark plugs as well. Some of the spark plugs had what seem like a little bit of oil or some kind of liquid residue. Now that car is idling normal but there is some kind of audible stuttering when i shift to D . Feels like the car might lose power but doesn't. Have yall ever had an issue like this.
Again thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Engine The Bug that can't be found
Replies
13
Views
212
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Drop5oh
D
T
2003 v6 3.8
Replies
5
Views
139
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
S
1990 Mustang Gt Fuel, Spark, no start
Replies
14
Views
656
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
StinkySocks
S
Vulpes5.0
Electrical Car starts, then dies, then kicks back on again.
Replies
6
Views
121
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
79pace
Engine Rocker Noise after Aluminum heads and 1 piece CM Pushrods
Replies
17
Views
332
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
Top Bottom