Engine Mustang 1995 GT - RPM fluctuating while driving and surging

Hello guys, so I stumbled across this problem and it's been a riddle, since I just took the car to my local mechanic and we were unable to identify the problem.

Here's what's going on: The CHECK ENGINE light is ON and after a couple of minutes driving, the RPM needle goes crazy and the car starts to shake a lot (surging). The exhaust even pops sometimes (backfire?) and all of this happens only while driving, never during idle. Speaking of idle, after a short drive the RPM won't fluctuate at idle, but will hang at a bit over 1000 RPM's and the engine sounds a bit weird. When the car is cold it idles fine (around 650 RPM's). Also, the car even died while I was driving, even though it was a single time and at a low speed. Anyway, it shakes A LOT (as you can see in the video). Spark plug/spark plug wires are good, fuel injectors are also good. We put a new ICM but the problem persists.

I was thinking maybe IAC? MAF? something on the PCM? Thanks in advance, here's the link to the video: View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X25cQMrn1Ck
 

Ok, when you say 'no codes shown' do you mean you got a code 11? Computers talk in codes, here is something that will help you out: NOTE read through the list so you understand and have the tools handy, do not skip around, the next step is dependent on the result from the previous one.
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
 
I mean literally nothing, already gave up.
 
OK now that's interesting, turns out my computer was a bit "messy", I'll see if I can repair it or buy a new one, thanks! BTW, is it really possible that all of this is caused by the computer?
 
Yes but there may be something that caused the computer to take a dump. There also could be issues other than the computer. Remember these cars are getting old and things like vacuum lines and gasket s get brittle and leak. Some of the vacuum lines are plastic tubes and are prone to braking.
Are you in another country (Brazilia/Brazil)?
go through the checklist I linked, that should identify any potential problems, the 94-5 stuff are highlighted. Post here if you have any questions.
 
That's right, i'm currently living in Brazil and I own a Mustang here, people call me crazy and they might be right, LOL. $7 gas, almost no parts (I have to import everything) and very few mechanics are able to properly service a Mustang. Also, I barely see other Mustangs on the road (they are as rare as a Ferrari in the US) but I know there are a few, even more than Europe if i'm not mistaken. Anyway, thanks for your help so far, still haven't checked for vacuum/gasket leaks, will do that.

One more thing I forgot to mention, I know the owner installed an explorer intake and probably new heads/cam, but i'm not 100% sure.
 
