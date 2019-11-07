General karthief said: Yes but there may be something that caused the computer to take a dump. There also could be issues other than the computer. Remember these cars are getting old and things like vacuum lines and gasket s get brittle and leak. Some of the vacuum lines are plastic tubes and are prone to braking.

Are you in another country (Brazilia/Brazil)?

go through the checklist I linked, that should identify any potential problems, the 94-5 stuff are highlighted. Post here if you have any questions. Click to expand...

That's right, i'm currently living in Brazil and I own a Mustang here, people call me crazy and they might be right, LOL. $7 gas, almost no parts (I have to import everything) and very few mechanics are able to properly service a Mustang. Also, I barely see other Mustangs on the road (they are as rare as a Ferrari in the US) but I know there are a few, even more than Europe if i'm not mistaken. Anyway, thanks for your help so far, still haven't checked for vacuum/gasket leaks, will do that.One more thing I forgot to mention, I know the owner installed an explorer intake and probably new heads/cam, but i'm not 100% sure.