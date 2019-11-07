Hello guys, so I stumbled across this problem and it's been a riddle, since I just took the car to my local mechanic and we were unable to identify the problem.
Here's what's going on: The CHECK ENGINE light is ON and after a couple of minutes driving, the RPM needle goes crazy and the car starts to shake a lot (surging). The exhaust even pops sometimes (backfire?) and all of this happens only while driving, never during idle. Speaking of idle, after a short drive the RPM won't fluctuate at idle, but will hang at a bit over 1000 RPM's and the engine sounds a bit weird. When the car is cold it idles fine (around 650 RPM's). Also, the car even died while I was driving, even though it was a single time and at a low speed. Anyway, it shakes A LOT (as you can see in the video). Spark plug/spark plug wires are good, fuel injectors are also good. We put a new ICM but the problem persists.
I was thinking maybe IAC? MAF? something on the PCM? Thanks in advance, here's the link to the video: View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X25cQMrn1Ck
