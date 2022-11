1974-1978 Mustang II V8 Motor Mount - 2 pcs Kit 1974-1978 Mustang II V8 Motor Mounts (Preorder) This kit contains both driver and passenger side motor mounts ETA is currently about a month out on availability

1974-1978 Mustang II V8 Motor Mount Rebuild Kit Original motor mount rubber deteriorates over time, causing the engine to sag. These kits are designed to bring the engine back to stock height and eliminiate header fitment issues. Kit contains new urethane blocks, bolts, lock washers and locking nuts to rebuild both driver and passenger side...

302 mounts are elusive. Classic Auto Reproduction has them on their site, but they're on back order.If you still have them, there's a rebuild kit, also available from Classic Auto Reproductions.I'm not aware of any reproductions or rebuild kits for anything other than 302s.