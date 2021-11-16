Mustang 200 EFI Conversion

fuel pump 12-305 375.00 375.00 1 1 Holley Fuel system 526-9 160.00 160.00 1 1 Holley Sniper 550-552 803.95 803.95 1 0 Holley Igniition Box 556-151 221.95 221.95 1 1 Holley Coil 556-152 42.00 42.00 1 1 Holley Distributor 565-315 268.00 268.00 1 1 Holley

Hi AllThis summer I bought a 65 Coupe - clean and fairly original 6. Once I took ownership I kept running into carb issues. I never really got to enjoy it. Those 1 barrels are less than fun. So I decided to do a EFI swap as Holley makes an EFI setup for the Autolite 1100. I ordered the parts and they trickled in for months. This week the Sniper EFI finally showed up (ordered in June!). This is what I ordered for those interested.I'll document the process if anyone is interested. I just got the new Fuel pump in this passed weekend so the project is moving! Once this is done I want to do the front disc conversion as well. Im looking at the Wilwood and SSBC kits. Im going to leave it a 6 - maybe rebuild it with those Aussie heads/intake. Finding performance parts is rough for this motor. The vintage inlines guy seems pretty backed up.If you have any tips or tricks I'm all ears. And as I said - I can post updates below.Thanks!