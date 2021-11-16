Mustang 200 EFI Conversion

Hi All
This summer I bought a 65 Coupe - clean and fairly original 6. Once I took ownership I kept running into carb issues. I never really got to enjoy it. Those 1 barrels are less than fun. So I decided to do a EFI swap as Holley makes an EFI setup for the Autolite 1100. I ordered the parts and they trickled in for months. This week the Sniper EFI finally showed up (ordered in June!). This is what I ordered for those interested.
I'll document the process if anyone is interested. I just got the new Fuel pump in this passed weekend so the project is moving! Once this is done I want to do the front disc conversion as well. Im looking at the Wilwood and SSBC kits. Im going to leave it a 6 - maybe rebuild it with those Aussie heads/intake. Finding performance parts is rough for this motor. The vintage inlines guy seems pretty backed up.
If you have any tips or tricks I'm all ears. And as I said - I can post updates below.
Thanks!
|fuel pump
|12-305
|375.00
|375.00
|1
|1
|Holley
|Fuel system
|526-9
|160.00
|160.00
|1
|1
|Holley
|Sniper
|550-552
|803.95
|803.95
|1
|0
|Holley
|Igniition Box
|556-151
|221.95
|221.95
|1
|1
|Holley
|Coil
|556-152
|42.00
|42.00
|1
|1
|Holley
|Distributor
|565-315
|268.00
|268.00
|1
|1
|Holley
