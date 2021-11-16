Mustang 200 EFI Conversion

Nov 16, 2021
Hi All

This summer I bought a 65 Coupe - clean and fairly original 6. Once I took ownership I kept running into carb issues. I never really got to enjoy it. Those 1 barrels are less than fun. So I decided to do a EFI swap as Holley makes an EFI setup for the Autolite 1100. I ordered the parts and they trickled in for months. This week the Sniper EFI finally showed up (ordered in June!). This is what I ordered for those interested.

fuel pump12-305375.00375.0011Holley
Fuel system526-9160.00160.0011Holley
Sniper550-552803.95803.9510Holley
Igniition Box556-151221.95221.9511Holley
Coil556-15242.0042.0011Holley
Distributor565-315268.00268.0011Holley


I'll document the process if anyone is interested. I just got the new Fuel pump in this passed weekend so the project is moving! Once this is done I want to do the front disc conversion as well. Im looking at the Wilwood and SSBC kits. Im going to leave it a 6 - maybe rebuild it with those Aussie heads/intake. Finding performance parts is rough for this motor. The vintage inlines guy seems pretty backed up.

If you have any tips or tricks I'm all ears. And as I said - I can post updates below.

Thanks!
PXL_20210602_134500829.MP.jpg
 

