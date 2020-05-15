mustang 2011.

Z

zackxoxo

New Member
May 15, 2020
1
0
1
28
USA
2011 is when the mustang got new engines (5.0 V8 and 3.7 V6) which are both very reliable.

If you’re young and this is a first car - there isn’t anything wrong starting off with a V6! It’s plenty fast and I can actually afford the insurance haha I got my current car (2011 V6) when I was 18 and I’m still loving it.

Can’t speak upon the Ecoboost or GT as I’ve never had one, but the GT comes stock with impressive power and everyone here seems to really enjoy theirs! The Ecoboost is turning into quite the machine from the factory - it has around the same power as the V6 which is pretty impressive. The Ecoboost is only available on models 2015+.

Any and all of the 3 models are fantastic! As for model year, I recommend anything 2011 and up - much more reliable vehicles. 2015 is when the redesign came out and is a more modern mustang while the 2011-2014 is more old school look in my opinion.

Happy shopping and hope to see a purchase post from you soon!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W 97 Mustang GT to 2011 Crown Vic Swap 95k Miles (Knock at idle) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S 2011 Mustang GT Base Potential Electrical Issue 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
H 2011 mustang gt ac problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
W 97 Mustang GT Engine Swap From 2011 CVPI Injectors SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
R For Sale 2011 Ford Mustang GT S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
D Electrical Need Help!!! 2011 Mustang gt wont start 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
A 2011 mustang GT 5.0 help!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
blackhawkkid308 2011 mustang gt ac problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
JmP6889928 For Sale 2014 Mustang 2011-2014 V6 3.7 Airraid CAI Other Classifieds 0
A Will a 2011 Mustang GT exhaust fit a 2006 mustang v6? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
R 2011 mustang gt with 80k plus miles 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J For Sale 2011 Mustang GT Premium coupe white/black / 86k miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
Z 2011 mustang gt 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
R 2011 Mustang Fuel issue - Loading up 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
L 2011 mustang gt no start 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
G 2011 Mustang Gt 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
denny j sayers 2011 5.0 mustang manual brembo brake package ! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
E Mustang 2011-2014 80,000+ Miles? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
J Expired 1 Of 17 2011 Mustang California Special Supercharged S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
S 2011 Mustang Gt Engine Rebuild 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
C 2011 Mustang V6 Base 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
JESTER Expired 2011 Mustang Gt Oem Catted H-pipe Exhaust Parts 3
B 2011 Mustang V6 Cranks But No Spark 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Colorado66 Exhaust Fpp 2011-'14 Mustang V6 Sport Mufflers ? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
Mishimoto Stranger Danger - Mishimoto’s 2011-2014 Mustang Gt Catch Can R&d Thread 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
J Expired 2011 Mustang Gt Premium 30k $22,000 Northport Ny S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
Mycelus Advice On My First Mustang Purchase, 2010/2011? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
TheGrayt1 Considering Buying A 2011 Mustang Gt 6mt W/ The Brembo Package At 49k Miles. Thoughts And Pros/cons? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
M Expired Borla Stinger S Type Axlebacks For 2011-14 Mustang Gt Exhaust Parts 0
duo_z 2011 Mustang V6 Chirping 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
J Expired 900hp. Nos. 2011 Ford Mustang Shelby Gt500 Black On Black 6 Sp. $65000 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 2
S *urgent* 2011 Mustang (no Cats) P2098 Code, Leave Soon On Road Trip 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B Coyote Exhaust Set Up Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
S Expired New - 2011-2014 Ford Mustang Supercharger - Phase 1 575 Hp Calibrated Engine and Power Adder 0
M Expired 2011-14 Mustang Gt Magnaflow Cat Back $250 Exhaust Parts 0
K Expired 2011 Mustang Gt Premium S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
R Expired 2011 Mustang V6 Premium Mca Manual S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
M J Meyer SOLD Magnaflow 16399 Performance X-pipe 2011-2014 Mustang 5.0 - Mint - Nearly New Exhaust Parts 4
M J Meyer Expired 2011-2012 Mustang Gt And 2012 Boss Borla S-type Stinger Axle-back Mufflers Exhaust Parts 1
W 2011 Mustang Gt Exhaust And Check Engine Light Questions 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
2013 Geee T SOLD Borla Atak Axle-back 2011-2014 Mustang Exhaust Parts 2
C 2011 Mustang Gt Insurance 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
M SOLD 2011 Mustang Gt Premium - Manual - Glass Roof - Brembos - Nav - 44k - $25k (raleigh, Nc) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
C SOLD Mustang 5.0 2011-2014: Chromed Plenum Cover. Engine and Power Adder 0
c4t Expired Fl 2011 Mustang Gt Premium Coupe $24,500 Obo S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 4
S Expired 2011 Roush Stage 1 Mustang S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 3
D Expired 2011 Mustang 5.0 55k Miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
D Expired Dark Star Race Star Wheels 2011 Mustang Wheels Tires Brakes 1
Sparty92 SOLD For Sale: 2011 Mustang Gt Premium, Black W/red Guts, 35k Miles, Michigan S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
M Expired 2011 Ford Mustang Gt Premium Racing Red 6-speed Manual Low Miles! S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom