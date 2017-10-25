Mustang Creaking Noise

So there is a bad creaking sound when steering at low speeds, it usually starts when after driving the car for a while or when it is very hot. I had the ball joints replaced because they were bad and the mechanic said the noise was coming from the tie rod end which was also replaced but did not solve the problem. I've also replaced the rack and pinion bushings and it is still creaking. The mechanic said that the power steering fluid was leaking as well but I checked the level and it was fine. Here is a video of the noise:. What could this be?!