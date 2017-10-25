Mustang Creaking Noise

Bill Milner

Oct 25, 2017
So there is a bad creaking sound when steering at low speeds, it usually starts when after driving the car for a while or when it is very hot. I had the ball joints replaced because they were bad and the mechanic said the noise was coming from the tie rod end which was also replaced but did not solve the problem. I've also replaced the rack and pinion bushings and it is still creaking. The mechanic said that the power steering fluid was leaking as well but I checked the level and it was fine. Here is a video of the noise: View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCyD62OE8VE
. What could this be?!
 

Wow, I just came in here to ask the same thing! Mine is quite similar to what's in the video but mine only seems to do it when I turn the wheels to the left from centered. If they turn right from centered, there's no creaking.

The ball joints have never been replaced and one of the tie rods was replaced sometime in the past 10 years. I just can't remember which one (I'll have to go through the paperwork). The shocks have over 100K on them right now.
 
Could be wrong, but I would bet a mechanics stethoscope applied while turning the wheels might help out finding it after putting it up on jack stands so you can get at it safely.
 
Is that your steering pump whining in the background? How does your power steering fluid look? I would think with as loud as that noise is you should be able to isolate it between the wheel area or the rack.
 
I'm not sure about the whining but the power steering fluid was clear pink and the level was above the full line. Yeah I would think they would be able to find it as well it's frustrating that no one can diagnose problem. They said the noise was coming from the left inner tie rod end and when they replaced the tie rod and it didn't go away they said that means the whole rack and pinion needs to be replaced but surely they should be more certain about diagnosing what the problem is!
 
Ball joints are fairly common problem in these cars. Through my 2 sn95 cars and my buddies 2 fox bodies, we've changed them on every car, sometimes more than once.
 
Sluggie24

It's likely the ball joint. If it has a grease fitting try greasing it and see if the noise changes
 
Normybear

Few days ago this started to occur on my brand new 2019 Ford Mustang Ecoboost, I just bought the damn thing 4 months ago and only have 6K on it. Left or Right, no matter which way you turn theres this loud annoying ass creaking noise coming from the front passenger end. I just took it in and am hoping my warranty covers it, if it doesn't I am not sure what i will do.... pray
 
