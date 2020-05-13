Mustang -General/Talk

Why is the Roush r2650 supercharger so quiet? I have one on my 2019 mustang GT and it is silent (inside the car & outside of the car). As the hood was up on the car while on the dyno there was still no sound whine. All other Roots/screw superchargers out there have a nice loud whine. Other than the dumb sound tube modification, is there any other way to get a nice loud whine out of it like every other supercharger out there?



I know I'm not the only one out there that is looking for a solution other than the dumb sound tube....