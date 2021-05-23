Mustang generations

Sep 12, 2018
I searched but could not find in the forum.
At one time I was sure I found my 71 Mach was 2nd generation.
Someone questioned me saying it was 3rd, but when I search the web it shows 1st generation mustangs are 64 1/2, 65 trough 73.
I guess I need to change my thinking. My 71 Mach 1 is 1st generation.
 

The groupings seem to change as the cars have more model years to keep track of. I consider the 71 a Gen 1.4. The mechanicals may still be partially based on the Falcon, but size and appearance are far from a 1964.5.
 
