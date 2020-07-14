Mustang gt 2001 mach 460, want a double din with Apple CarPlay

anmi
New Member
-
- Jul 14, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 35
Hey, Im looking for a fairly cheap stereo with apple carplay that fits my mustang without too many modifications. Understand I need a couple of harnesses and do my own wiring. Any suggestions? A link to the parts I need and procedure would be helpful.
There’s a bunch of threads explaining how to install aftermarket stereos, haven’t seen one for a stereo compatible with Apple carplay.
thanks
There’s a bunch of threads explaining how to install aftermarket stereos, haven’t seen one for a stereo compatible with Apple carplay.
thanks