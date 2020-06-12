Mustang ii 2.3L 4 speed manual flywheel

Hello everyone,

I was hoping to get some advice and be pointed in the right direction. I’m in need of flywheel, my stock flywheel has a chipped tooth. And I’ve been scouring the webs looking for the right one. I have a 1975 2.3L 4 Cyl mustang ii 4 speed trans. A picture is attached to this thread showing the stock flywheel, I haven’t been able to find one with the same thickness. Stock one has 132 teeth. I do not know the exact dimensions cause I don’t really know how to accurately measure a flywheel.