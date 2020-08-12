Mustang II 2.8 Head 1975

starjunor

New Member
Aug 12, 2020
WA
Does any one have any advice on how to get a 1975 V6 cylinder head. Just had the motor rebuilt and it has a cracked head. Ran for a little bit few weeks and running rough and steaming out the exhaust. Pulled the exhaust and it had coolant in it. Sent in to be checked cracked and not reparable. I need to find a replacement and I have been searching for almost a month with no results. I would even settle for a good rebuild able core. Does anyone have any suggestions? Any and all help would be appreciated. I am located North of Seattle WA.
Thanks in advance.
 

