The CAR ones are pricey and require machine work. The MDL ones are similar to factory and less than half the price. The only difference I noticed is the MDL uses the included shoulder bolts vs dowels for alignment. No machining required. They are kevlar as well. My spine is afu from disc disease and the clutch pedal is light. Not heavy at all like some performance clutches I have driven over the years. I have a late 80's chevy truck with the v6 and it's clutch is much harder to operate vs the mdl in my II.



I have over 500 miles on mine and have no complaints at all.