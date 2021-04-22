Mustang ii door speaker size

Hello all, I’m glad I finally found a resource for Mustang ii info.!



I have a 76 Cobra ii. I am looking to install speakers and would like some advice. I have made a bracket up and installed two 3.5” speakers in the dash, however they sound terrible on their own. I understand there are speaker holes in the doors, and that factory grates are available for the square hole in the door panel (Ford part number D2OZ-18978-A). My questions are:



1) What size speakers fit the factory door holes?



2) does any1 have these factory speaker grates for sale, or know where to get them?



Thank you