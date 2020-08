Mustang II Member's rides

• Forged 3.85” SCAT crank, JE SRP pistons, h-beam rods

• Canfield aluminum cylinder heads (2.02/1.60)

• 1.6 ratio roller rockers

• Edelbrock RPM Air-Gap intake (1500-6500rpm)

• Holley 650 CFM 4 Barrel Carburetor (with Proform main body)

• Compcams XE274H cam (1800-6000 rpm range)

• Ron Davis universal aluminum radiator

• Moroso 7 quart oil pan

• MSD 6AL ignition, MSD Blaster 2 coil, MSD billet distributor

• Hooker headers: 1 5/8" primaries, 3" collectors

• 3" exhaust system,

• SN95 T5 transmission, MGW short throw shifter

Hope you enjoy the super long post!The order will be info about the car, followed by pics, followed by videos.These are the same 'ol pics as before, but it's all I got for now. I'm working on a photo day with a car club I'm in, so soon I'll have some newer, nicer pics.The car makes 341 rwhp, 415 ft/lbs, and I have ran a best of 12.593 @ 109.00 mph at Southwestern International Raceway in Tucson.Here are some specs on the car.Nose shot:Front corner:Buttshot:Rear corner:Side:Ready for a trip to the dragstrip (Don't worry, it doesn't sit like that anymore):Interior:Engine bay:Couple pictures from a local car show:So, now we're onto the videos.