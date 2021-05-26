I just got a pretty complete 76 cobra ii. Parts car. Totally rotted. Hatch fenders hood floors frames inner fender quarters either full of bondo or gone. It does have some good parts though. I have two perfect back seats. 4 speed transmission. Roof looks good but has an aftermarket sunroof. Has set of slotted mags but they have curb rash. Two black front seats but the tracks are rotted away. No console or pedals. No spoilers or hood scoop. Also a bunch of little parts. Let me know what you want. Located in Oakham Massachusetts. Will ship smaller things.