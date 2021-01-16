MUSTANG II TAILLIGHTS

Does anyone know how to get the 3 red tailights instead of 2 and one yellow one ? I see numerous photos of the 3 red....I have 2 sets of taillights and I thought I would just change the middle lens....took apart ...it doesnt look like an easy process....any help would be appreciated. While I am on this topic I have seen some taillights with multiple chrome bars over the taillight similar to a 1967 1968 Cougar taillight.....looked for an aftermarket taillight to accommodate both of my desires with no resolve.....trade secrets of the owners maybe...haha
 

