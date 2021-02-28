MUSTANG II TIRE SIZE

I am restoring my Mustang 1978 COBRA II and have purchased some 4 bolt Magnum 400 wheels....my dilemma is deciding on what size tires to go with...do I go with 4 the same ....a little bigger in back than front ...I would actually like to see some pictures of MUSTANG II cars with 15 inch tires with sizes to help me make my decision. I have a 1976 COBRA II and it has 235/60/15 on back and 195/60 /15 on front....however I dont want this look for this car.....any pictures or help would be appreciated. Thank you !!