MUSTANG II TIRE SIZE

Jan 2, 2021
I am restoring my Mustang 1978 COBRA II and have purchased some 4 bolt Magnum 400 wheels....my dilemma is deciding on what size tires to go with...do I go with 4 the same ....a little bigger in back than front ...I would actually like to see some pictures of MUSTANG II cars with 15 inch tires with sizes to help me make my decision. I have a 1976 COBRA II and it has 235/60/15 on back and 195/60 /15 on front....however I dont want this look for this car.....any pictures or help would be appreciated. Thank you !!
 

Dec 6, 2005
Could always check out this thread in the "Best Of" sticky, lots of different combos.

Wheels-Tires - Wheel/tire Combos Known To Fit

I thought it would be helpfull to have a list of combos that users have personally tried and know work Beware all IIs are slighly different and may have different fitment issues than yours Fox 4-cyl polyglass with 185-70R14 slight rub @ full lock Fox 14x6 steel wheels with 205-60R14 no...
But here's a few of mine. The first is with 13s all around, I don't recall the sizes anymore but I believe the back was 245/50-13.

And here it is right after I changed to my current setup. 165/80-15 front, 265/50-15 rear.

I've not run equal sizes on all 4 corners since the late 80s/early 90s. :shrug:
 
