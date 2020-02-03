Mustang II V8 Aluminium Radiator

  • Sponsors(?)


LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,449
524
154
48
Marietta, Ga
I can't really offer any advice on this as I'm running a stock replacement. Someone should chime in, I think @74stang2togo has an aluminum radiator in his car....?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C New Fuel pump, wont start. Please Help! 99 V8 Mustang GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
B Crank no start 99 4.6 . Gets fuel, obd read p0606 not sure to replace pcm SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
B Engine Crank no start 99 gt 4.6l supercharged. Advice needed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
2Blue2 Mustang II Convertible 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
T 2001 Mustang GT grinding noise from front drive side 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Similar threads
New Fuel pump, wont start. Please Help! 99 V8 Mustang GT
Crank no start 99 4.6 . Gets fuel, obd read p0606 not sure to replace pcm
Engine Crank no start 99 gt 4.6l supercharged. Advice needed
Mustang II Convertible
2001 Mustang GT grinding noise from front drive side
Top Bottom