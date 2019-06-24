For Sale Mustang II V8 C4 transmission.

I'm selling my spare C4 from storage. This is a bone-stock working pull-out from my '76 Ghia that I parted out in 2011. It is complete from torque converter to driveshaft yoke, and still has the transmission cooler lines connected, though they were modified for an aftermarket radiator. The only thing missing is the kickdown rod.

Asking $800 or best offer, part located in Temple, Texas. Will deliver for free within 100 miles, otherwise buyer is responsible for shipping or picking it up.

Price drop: $500 firm to a forum member, will deliver within 200 miles.
 
