There aren't many of us who frequent the forums, and probably less of us who look down here at the II classifieds. You might have better luck posting in the II discussion area introducing yourself and sharing your ride, maybe even clue us in on your overall plans. Oh, and share pics - definitely share pics! Everyone will ask to see stuff anyway, may as well beat them to the punch! And welcome to Stangnet!!But, to answer your question - I do not have an extra II oil pan for a 302. As luck would have it I finally let it go a little more than a month ago.