WTB/Trade Mustang II V8 oil pan

  • Sponsors(?)


LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,570
1,573
164
48
Marietta, Ga
There aren't many of us who frequent the forums, and probably less of us who look down here at the II classifieds. You might have better luck posting in the II discussion area introducing yourself and sharing your ride, maybe even clue us in on your overall plans. Oh, and share pics - definitely share pics! Everyone will ask to see stuff anyway, may as well beat them to the punch! And welcome to Stangnet!! :)

But, to answer your question - I do not have an extra II oil pan for a 302. As luck would have it I finally let it go a little more than a month ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
WTB/Trade V8 Mustang II Motor Mount
Replies
0
Views
382
Mustang II Parts
KingCobraRestomod
K
ebowie
What Oil Pan and Pick-up for sn95 with 347 and Girdle
Replies
9
Views
351
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ebowie
ebowie
B
  • Locked
Engine Oil pan
Replies
1
Views
154
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
B
Oil pan
Replies
5
Views
392
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II
Replies
14
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
Top Bottom