Mustang Il Member Roll Call

DomMc

DomMc

Member
Oct 17, 2015
58
8
18
44
Frisco, Tx
I'm here. New member, but starting a new project so would appreciate any and all advice. So an active forum would be great.
 
MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
8,560
4,339
224
Where's @alcino at? Loved that video of your ride you posted last month. What's going on with that car these days?
 
alcino

alcino

Founding Member
Nov 2, 1999
195
5
19
41
san diego, ca
www.acusd.edu
I still stop by every once and a while to see whats going on. I'm on pro-touring.com more regularly since I like the resto/performance angle there. Really into Autox, especially with the addition of the CAM class in SCCA. I have some big changes planned over the Christmas break. I will try to make an update thread here or give a link.

thanks,
Alcino
 
R

racer_dave

Member
Nov 10, 2015
6
4
13
54
I'm here... i drop by several MII sites each day... any tech info is good. I'll post more as my builds continue. I have build threads on the MII.net site and the classic mustang forum as well. I can add it here too so everyone can see it 3 times :)
 
  • Like
Reactions: LILCBRA
T

Tod Lane

Member
Aug 10, 2015
3
2
13
62
I've got one, a 78 Ghia. NHRA U/SA Project.
Should be running soon
Mustang II

Mustang II

U/SA NHRA
 

Attachments

  Mustang II b.jpg
    Mustang II b.jpg
    9.9 KB · Views: 210
  • Like
Reactions: MustangIIMatt
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,600
1,630
164
48
Marietta, Ga
Ran into dano78 on facebook earlier and told him we were trying to ressurect these forums. Maybe he'll drop back by?
 
BBRacer

BBRacer

Founding Member
Nov 8, 2001
99
3
8
Calgary
Present! Lost of snow up here though in Calgary Canada! Reading about things instead of doing them right now in the cold.
 
  • Like
Reactions: LILCBRA
Frank DiCosola

Frank DiCosola

Member
Jan 10, 2016
2
1
13
54
Frankfort, il.
I'm a new member but a long time Mustang II owner. I've owned my 1977 Emerald Jade Metalic V8 hatchback 30 years! It's been through 4 different motor combinations and periodically gets some upgrades. IMG_1060.JPG IMG_0992.JPG [/QUOTE]
 
  • Like
Reactions: LILCBRA
F

Fb3playhouse

Member
Jan 18, 2016
2
1
13
34
I'm new and just got my hands on a 77 I'm putting a bunch of work into getting it up and running.
 

Attachments

  • 00q0q_jEv72PWDS4E_600x450.jpg
    00q0q_jEv72PWDS4E_600x450.jpg
    115.1 KB · Views: 178
  • Like
Reactions: LILCBRA
74ProII

74ProII

Founding Member
Jul 23, 2000
194
0
17
54
Bremerton, WA, USA
Still around but no real time finishing my BS in Aeronautics, 70+ workweeks , school, bought rental property for daughter to live in, so absolutely no time
 
tommustangii

tommustangii

New Member
Jan 1, 2005
2
0
1
pelzer,sc
haven't been on here in a while thought I would look around since I've been here last I have built a 408 stroker for my street car and a sheet metal intake,2 friends and me designed and built it it made a big difference, been running it for 3 years now this year I'm giong to a roots type blower for it all you guys that have 75-78 mustangs have no problem with pulley and belt clearance my 74 don't have the room between the lower pulleys and radiator with an electric fan,so I'm making a 75 grill fit and move the radiator a little more forward at the bottom cause from the back of the balancer to the blower pulley needs 8"I have the room now but not with the fan and I want to keep the 74 front end, here's a pic with the sheet metal intake on it
 

Attachments

  • engine1.jpg
    engine1.jpg
    104 KB · Views: 166
