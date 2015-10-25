Mustang Il Member Roll Call

haven't been on here in a while thought I would look around since I've been here last I have built a 408 stroker for my street car and a sheet metal intake,2 friends and me designed and built it it made a big difference, been running it for 3 years now this year I'm giong to a roots type blower for it all you guys that have 75-78 mustangs have no problem with pulley and belt clearance my 74 don't have the room between the lower pulleys and radiator with an electric fan,so I'm making a 75 grill fit and move the radiator a little more forward at the bottom cause from the back of the balancer to the blower pulley needs 8"I have the room now but not with the fan and I want to keep the 74 front end, here's a pic with the sheet metal intake on it