Mustang off the line number

My Foxbody obsession started with my first car which is a rusted 86 GT convertible. It has a spot on the top of the radiator support that reads #86 30 May 1986. I always assumed my car was the 86th off the line from that and I thought that it's pretty cool to be the same number off the line as it's year is. I even celebrate her birthday with some burnouts. I also have been wondering how accurate that is. Maybe the previous owner just wrote it on there years ago. Did Ford actually do that with their cars? I've never noticed it done before. Watch with my luck and stupidity every foxbody has this on it and I've just never noticed. Picture posted

I want to preserve this little spot because I'm officially starting the restoration process and want to know if it's worth anything to keep that spot like it is now.
 

