Mustang owner (again)

After 25+ years (and 3 minivans), I am officially a Mustang owner once again. I acquired a '90 LX 5.0 from my brother-in-law who has had it stored in his garage for many years. I am sure I will be reaching out with requests for help as I work to get it road worthy.

My past Mustangs were an '85 GT convertible and a '89 LX 5.0.

Thanks in advance for contributing to posts with questions I have (even the dumb ones).
 

