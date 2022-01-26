Hi All,
Is any one running a set of 1986-93 MUSTANG PYPES 3" STAINLESS TAILPIPE KIT? I really like the way these thing shine underneath but the issue is that my convert fox engine is all stock.
I was told that the 3" tailpipe kit is not meant for a stock 5.0.
My plan is to pair it up with Super 44 Mufflers -
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QONwMIxHM58
What do you guys think?
thx
https://lmr.com/item/PYP-TFM15/pypes-mustang-3-stainless-tailpipe-kit-tfm15-86-93?utm_source=Bing-shopping&utm_medium=comparison-shopping&utm_campaign=Bing-shopping-v2&year=1991&adpos=&scid=scplpPYP-TFM15%231991&sc_intid=PYP-TFM15%231991&msclkid=3746b67c3e02144a8c5dd78d52e90fad&utm_term=4585169653782645&utm_content=Tailpipes%20%26%20Tailpipe%20Parts
