MUSTANG PYPES 3" STAINLESS TAILPIPE KIT

Hi All,

Is any one running a set of 1986-93 MUSTANG PYPES 3" STAINLESS TAILPIPE KIT? I really like the way these thing shine underneath but the issue is that my convert fox engine is all stock.

I was told that the 3" tailpipe kit is not meant for a stock 5.0.

My plan is to pair it up with Super 44 Mufflers -
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QONwMIxHM58




What do you guys think?

thx
 

That’s going to be very loud in a convertible. And exhaust gas velocity for a 3” dual exhaust and a 302 will not help performance.
 
They are really nice pipes but honestly waaay over kill for even a mild built car plus they are a good bit of weight. If the car is stock and staying stock I would just have a set of aftermarket mufflers of choice installed on it leaving the factory angle cut lx tailpipes and rock it
 
So just leaving the current stock exhaust on there? I was hoping for a little more aggressive than stock. Any recommendations?
 
No, I said swap out the mufflers for something that will give you the sound you want because your not going to gain much if any power from just swapping the catback out on an otherwise completely stock car.

Mufflers/catback setups are more so a personal preference so hit up youtube and listen to various brands and which ever one gives you wood go with :)
 
Will do! thx
 
