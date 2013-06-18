Mustang Reverse/backup Led Bulbs! Plug & Play! Ships Same-day! See Installed Photos!



Ford Mustang Backup LEDs

Bulb Design





XP50 vs. Stock:





XP50 vs. Stock:

Here's a great way to upgrade your Mustang's appearance and safety at night. These are great additions to any tail lights, and can be easily installed, plug-and-play. No resistors or anything needed. Perfect for Mustangs with backup cameras or dark window tint.We carry the brightest, highest-quality bulbs at the lowest prices., and we're here if you need us for support and service. Andto astronomical levels- We're breaking that market trend, and offering you great, low prices, every day. These LED bulbs are designed by us here in St. Louis, and every bulb carries with it aSlightly higher brightness than OEM bulbs.Much brighter than OEM bulbs. These are bright!: Full 360 degree illumination with 36 High-Power Samsung LEDs. Aluminum base for optimum heatsinking, and non-polar design for easy installation.: Each of the four sides of this bulb contains two 5W-rated chips, and the top is fitted with two more under a projector lens. Housed in an aluminum casing with textured finish for maximum heatsinking properties.The bulbs use an exact terminal and will fit as a replacement for stock incandescent All bulbs use less power and heat than the stock bulbs, and will last longer than your vehicle. Our LEDs use only the best components and are of the highest quality. The bulbs are designed for exceptional heat dispersion, and a diode is implanted to protect the LED from reverse polarity or voltage surge. The LED is wired for 12V operation, the kind found on all vehicles.All of our products come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a 3-year limited warranty.