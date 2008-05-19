Mustang Seat Interchangability....What years are the same?

Blown331LX
I have a 1990 GT with 1994 GT power seats. The motor on the drivers seat track has become weak and when bolted down tight and put in a bind or under load it will not move. I can get a great deal on a 2003 Mustang Power seat. However once I buy I own it and just want to make sure my asumption is correct....that....All mustangs from 1979 - 2004 use the same mounting pattern on the seats and same floor height????? Any info is much appreciated.