Mustang Seat Interchangability....What years are the same?

Apr 5, 2005
I have a 1990 GT with 1994 GT power seats. The motor on the drivers seat track has become weak and when bolted down tight and put in a bind or under load it will not move. I can get a great deal on a 2003 Mustang Power seat. However once I buy I own it and just want to make sure my asumption is correct....that....All mustangs from 1979 - 2004 use the same mounting pattern on the seats and same floor height????? Any info is much appreciated.
 

Jun 4, 2001
Yes and no. If you are interested in just the power track, you may have a problem. The bolt pattern on the floor is the same from 79-04 so any seat tracks can be changed amongst those years easily. The problem arises with the 99-04 seat tracks where they bolt to the seats themselves. Ford in their infinite wisdom changed the 99-04 seat tracks so they are not flat on the top. The seat bottoms are not flat either and guys that have put later seats on the older tracks needed to use longer bolts and washers on the fronts to shim the seats so they sit flat on the rails.

Now if you are swapping out the complete seats, then you will be fine. I know they do sit up a bit higher than the stock Fox seats, but I'm not sure if they are higher than the 94-98 seats.
 
Apr 5, 2005
Yes and no. If you are interested in just the power track, you may have a problem. The bolt pattern on the floor is the same from 79-04 so any seat tracks can be changed amongst those years easily. The problem arises with the 99-04 seat tracks where they bolt to the seats themselves. Ford in their infinite wisdom changed the 99-04 seat tracks so they are not flat on the top. The seat bottoms are not flat either and guys that have put later seats on the older tracks needed to use longer bolts and washers on the fronts to shim the seats so they sit flat on the rails.

Now if you are swapping out the complete seats, then you will be fine. I know they do sit up a bit higher than the stock Fox seats, but I'm not sure if they are higher than the 94-98 seats.
Awesome thats exactly what I was looking for, thanks for the quick response.
 
Dec 18, 2005
those will work (the whole seat) I own some my self, here is the wiring setup you'll need

seatwiringfor03seatsfrom95.jpg
 
Apr 5, 2005
those will work (the whole seat) I own some my self, here is the wiring setup you'll need

seatwiringfor03seatsfrom95.jpg
What year seats are you running? I have the 1994 GT power seat installed its just that I think the motor is getting weak because it doesnt work all the time when seat is installed.
 
Jun 4, 2001
The seats in the pic above are 2002 seats in my 87 LX. I put together the jumper wires to connect the power seat track/ lumbar to the existing lumbar plug in the Fox cars. The white wire is ground, the grey and green wires are power for the lumbar and seat motors.
 
271
The seats in the pic above are 2002 seats in my 87 LX. I put together the jumper wires to connect the power seat track/ lumbar to the existing lumbar plug in the Fox cars. The white wire is ground, the grey and green wires are power for the lumbar and seat motors.
I have a 1988 LX and there is a connector under the driver's seat but the car did not come with a power driver's seat. Did you find power at the connector for your car or did you have to dice and splice?
 
Nov 22, 2001
If you install the 94-98 seats or the 99-04 seats, you will sit up higher in the car. Kind of annoying if you are tall and have a 90-93 non-tilt steering wheel. Your knees hit the wheel a little. I'm 6'0" and the wheel has gotten in the way in non-tilt cars.
 
Jun 4, 2001
I have a 1988 LX and there is a connector under the driver's seat but the car did not come with a power driver's seat. Did you find power at the connector for your car or did you have to dice and splice?
Actually, my car was a stripper car, no power options at all and did not have the plug, but I pulled the wiring from another car for the 87 GT seats I installed before and spliced it into the lighter circuit.
 
Jun 4, 2001
Probably. The donor car I pulled mine from was a 4 cyl LX and it was all wired into the main console harness. Just grab a test light, multimeter, or wire up one of the interior light bulbs and test it out.
 
Feb 18, 2001
Thanks.

Any idea if the OEM connector on an LX without a power driver's seat is live?
Yes.


My '88 LX came with the 4-banger cheapo seats. When i put GT seats in when i did my black interior. I just plugged the plug into the harness and it worked like OEM
 
Apr 5, 2005
If you install the 94-98 seats or the 99-04 seats, you will sit up higher in the car. Kind of annoying if you are tall and have a 90-93 non-tilt steering wheel. Your knees hit the wheel a little. I'm 6'0" and the wheel has gotten in the way in non-tilt cars.
Dude thats awesome that you got you MOD swap Fox done. With the amount of work it ws would you do another?
 
Feb 18, 2001
All 1979-2004 front seats will interchange. The seat track bolt pattern in the floor pan is unchanged.

With some ingenuity, the rear seats can also be made to work
 
Apr 3, 2020
OK, so I had a wonky seat in my '91 LX, and got around to investigating it today. Turns out two things have failed: the outboard seat track is broken (picture attached), and the floor pan is cracked. PO left me with a new floor pan, which I'm not too worried about, because I'm putting in a pair of Steeda subframe connectors with the seat supports, so I think that the crack will be manageable; however, the seat is serviceable, but I'm going to need a new track.

Fox bodies are pretty rare in my neck of the woods at the "u-pick" junkyards, but there are plenty of the next generations.

Will the seat track from a 94-04 donor work with my OEM Fox body seat?
Fox Seat bracket.jpg
 
