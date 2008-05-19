Mustang Seat Interchangability....What years are the same?

Yes and no. If you are interested in just the power track, you may have a problem. The bolt pattern on the floor is the same from 79-04 so any seat tracks can be changed amongst those years easily. The problem arises with the 99-04 seat tracks where they bolt to the seats themselves. Ford in their infinite wisdom changed the 99-04 seat tracks so they are not flat on the top. The seat bottoms are not flat either and guys that have put later seats on the older tracks needed to use longer bolts and washers on the fronts to shim the seats so they sit flat on the rails.



Now if you are swapping out the complete seats, then you will be fine. I know they do sit up a bit higher than the stock Fox seats, but I'm not sure if they are higher than the 94-98 seats.