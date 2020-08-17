Mustang shifting issues, very heavy clutch pedal and very hard to shift

Hey guys, I have a 2002 mustang gt that has become increasingly hard to shift. The clutch is annoyingly heavy (to the point where it is challenging to feather it) and shifting the gears takes a ton of effort. I installed a new adjustable clutch cable kit a couple of months ago, which made the clutch lighter and more comfortable for about a day and it was back to being stiff again the next day. It stayed like this until a week or two until it became lighter again for about 30 minutes of driving during the evening. (did not change in the middle of driving). It then went back to being stiff the next day and has not changed at all since then. I am told by the shop I get work done on my mustang that I am likely having disengagement issues and should probably get a new clutch. I am not sure if the clutch is the original or not, I have only owned it for almost 3 years and it currently has 84k miles. I also changed transmission fluid a year or two ago. Could it be a clutch spring delete? Do the newedge's even have a clutch spring? Any help would be much appreciated.