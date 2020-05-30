Mustang to fear 1 piece headliner

So I went ahead and bought the MTF headliner. The main piece fits pretty well. A little trimming here and there and it should be good to go. But here is the problem that has me somewhat pissed off. The A-pillar has an interior measurement of 21” which means the inner trim needs to be 21” to properly fit. The trim I was sent measures 20” along the inner trim. I have Emailed Rich to see what they plan to do to make this right. I will post his response here.