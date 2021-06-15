Hey, so I have a 90 with a 5 speed can’t start it with the key. ran and Drove just fine one day. Next day I go out to it won’t start with the key but will start with a screwdriver. Drove maybe two days this way. Then all it would do was blow the in-line fuse but would reset itself if I left it alone for a bit. Tried putting a fuse in the plug on the clutch switch and still would blow the inline fuse. Any advice on what to check would be great.