Mustang5L5 DIY MS3x Thread

A little massaging and it went right in
I'll be installing an DIY MS3x setup on my '88 LX. I've been wanting to learn this platform for a while as a prelude to a engine swap project I anticipate doing down the road in a new project car. This thread will be for any questions or progress I share along the way.

I've decided to break this project up into 2 phases. Phase one will simply be to build and prove out the MS3x on my stock engine combo. This will allow me to learn the system and try and get ahead of the learning curve before I start modifying things. It will also prove to myself that I installed the system correctly and then can move onto Phase 2. Phase two will be a H/C/I combo with EDIS 8, fan control and others. A common theme will be to make the setup reversible. I want to be able to easily go back to A9L control in a weekend if ever needed (hopefully not). As you can imagine, this will require building some custom harnesses and connections.

Phase 1

Stock 5.0 engine
Retain all factory connectors. No cutting of any harness. Build a Plug-and-play adapter.
Safe drivable tune, no smog equip or A/C control

I'd like to complete Phase 1 prior to aug when engine will get pulled. Realistically I may only drive 50 miles tops on this combo before moving onto phase 2

Phase 2

New hardware combo
TFS170s, ported Cobra intake, FTI custom cam, 65mm TB, 30# injectors, shorty headers, 2.5 catted H-pipe, cat-back exhaust, 373's. E-fan, and other supporting mods

Phase 2 will be to incorporate the above combo with:

EDIS8 wasted spark (because I have all the parts and believe it would be a cleaner install for me)
Cam sensor to use sequential fuel injection
e-fan control
A/C WOT cutout

In addition, I have a few "like to haves"

Retain functionality of TAB/TAD solenoids to keep air pump system for cat converters functional and operating like original
Retain charcoal canister system



So for now, I need to assemble the system. SO any questions I have i'll post here.


EDIT:

Reference links i'll be referring to for setup

http://www.msextra.com/manuals/ms3manuals/

Wideband
https://www.14point7.com/products/spartan-lambda-controller-2
https://www.14point7.com/blogs/news/16539352-maximizing-accuracy-between-spartan-2-and-megasquirt

88-91_5.0_EEC_Wiring_Diagram.gif
 
  Like
a91what

So putting the car before the horse, but I was reading up on this and plan to try it anyway.

What would it take to do PWM control on a e-fan?

It seems some mid/late 2000's volvos come with a PWM controller on the fan itself. Can probably find one easily in a junkyard, but here's a new one just as an example.

http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?icep_ff3=2&toolid=10001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=223053148290

Seems like a pretty simple setup in terms of wiring. Obviously the biggest question is how much current it can handle. I'm running an 95 V6 fan which is single speed only, and i've measured approx 25 amps continuous when running. I forget offhand the starting current but i can measure that.
Quick searching around, i see the Volvo models equipped with the above controller use a 60A fuse for the radiator fan.

Here's the vid
View: https://youtu.be/7y623OihCsU
 
Mustang5L5 said:
So putting the car before the horse, but I was reading up on this and plan to try it anyway.

What would it take to do PWM control on a e-fan?

It seems some mid/late 2000's volvos come with a PWM controller on the fan itself. Can probably find one easily in a junkyard, but here's a new one just as an example.

http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?icep_ff3=2&toolid=10001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=223053148290

Seems like a pretty simple setup in terms of wiring. Obviously the biggest question is how much current it can handle. I'm running an 95 V6 fan which is single speed only, and i've measured approx 25 amps continuous when running. I forget offhand the starting current but i can measure that.
Quick searching around, i see the Volvo models equipped with the above controller use a 60A fuse for the radiator fan.

Here's the vid
View: https://youtu.be/7y623OihCsU
setup the fan controls with a generic PWM output and tune the curve or table...
 
a91what said:
setup the fan controls with a generic PWM output and tune the curve or table...
I was messing around in TS with a few tunes I've pulled off the net (just to play around at the software) and couldn't find fan control. Where is it?
 
a91what said:
Look under general/engine?? At the generic pwm outputs super simple to setup
Got it. SO I specify my fan output pin...say IAC2. Then under generic output PWM A I can specify IAC2 and then I see how to program it


I'm starting to get it. Of course I should probably build the damn thing first.
 
  Like
a91what
The better acquainted you are with the software before you begin tuning the easier you will pick things up. Half the battle is knowing how a setting works.
 
I will be keeping an eye on your ECU build as I have been thinking about making/building my own this time around as I was going to make a custom harness all the way to the engine itself.

Keep up the good work!
 
stanglx2002 said:
I will be keeping an eye on your ECU build as I have been thinking about making/building my own this time around as I was going to make a custom harness all the way to the engine itself.
I think in order to get my feet wet, I need to build it to understand how it works. I've built drones from PCB and it's basically the same thing. The contruction and planning ultimately lead me to understanding the programming better. Works the same way too with inputs and specifying outputs. Plus I actually enjoy the contruction nature of this as its part of the hobby IMHO. Some guys can't be bothered, I enjoy it.

Anyway, tonight i'l start clearing off my work area and getting my tools ready. I'm sure i'll have some questions along the way as it appears I have some choices to make regarding how it's built. IAC control is probably one i'll have a question for, as well as the question of if I should wire in the MAF. It's there, and I have it wired into the stock ECU, so why not include it?
 
  Like
a91what
Mustang5L5 said:
I think in order to get my feet wet, I need to build it to understand how it works. I've built drones from PCB and it's basically the same thing. The contruction and planning ultimately lead me to understanding the programming better. Works the same way too with inputs and specifying outputs. Plus I actually enjoy the contruction nature of this as its part of the hobby IMHO. Some guys can't be bothered, I enjoy it.

Anyway, tonight i'l start clearing off my work area and getting my tools ready. I'm sure i'll have some questions along the way as it appears I have some choices to make regarding how it's built. IAC control is probably one i'll have a question for, as well as the question of if I should wire in the MAF. It's there, and I have it wired into the stock ECU, so why not include it?
I can definitely relate to the building aspect, so will be keeping a close eye on this project
 
a91what said:
ask away, if you want pm me and we can talk about your options.
Mostly general questions. IAC setup with the diode. Alternator hookup.

I had some other questions but after a few mins of reading I answered my own question. I have a feeling that will be the case.


Anyway I cleaned up my work bench, got my electronics tools together and ready to start.
 
  Like
a91what
Mustang5L5 said:
Mostly general questions. IAC setup with the diode. Alternator hookup.

I had some other questions but after a few mins of reading I answered my own question. I have a feeling that will be the case.


Anyway I cleaned up my work bench, got my electronics tools together and ready to start.
Yeah man I'll send my number we can talk.
 
Ok, tell me about wideband o2 sensors with relation to the MS3. From looking at wiring schematic, it appears I only need one O2 sensor, and for datalogging it should be a wideband.

Install one wideband, cap the other bung (or leave the stock o2 sensor in) and then connect the signal wire from the wideband to the MS and that's it?
 
