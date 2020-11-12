Build Thread Mustang5L5's Build Thread - New Thread, old probems

Decided to make a brand new thread to chronical my build. The old thread began in 2008, and had amassed over 3K posts and 430K views at this posting in late 2020. Please hit the WATCH button in the top right corner to subscribe to this thread

That thread can be found here.

Summation of that 12-year thread is detailing the mods I've made to my 1988 Mustang LX, which I purchased in 1997 with approx. ~45K miles and drove in High School. I've been fortunately to be able to hang onto the car, and in 2008 I was able to begin modifying it.

SOme of the topics covered in that 2008-2020 thread are:
5-spd conversion
SN95 disk brake conversion with multiple brake setups
SN95 interior seating
Restoration and addition of Recaro seats,
03-04 Cobra steering rack
Maximum motorsports coil-overs and other components
Install of 93 Premium CD player
….and many many more topics.

The final stage of the thread were a tear down and rebuild of my engine from a stock shortblock, with the addition of a K-member, some frame repair and other goodies. That takes us to now. In the beginning stages, of putting it all back together.

Enjoy

E68960BC-C1B7-40AD-BFA8-B7BE278A6C13.jpeg
 
Last edited:

So, jumping into the middle of things. SOme parts showed up today. Took a long lunch to get these things done.

Rack bolts and prothane grease showed up. I was able to torque the A-arms in place, and install the steering rack. Done! That also allowed me to install the Max Motorsports hybrid steering shaft. MUCH easier to install this without an engine in place than it was the first time around.

5367E6B6-30AB-4C60-9BD8-F524F296CD39.jpeg


Moving on, some of my hydroboost fittings came in. These were listed on that famous hydroboost jog floating around. Russel 670530
5F709AC9-2E35-4210-8071-B7EA2F07A8B8.jpeg

Hmm, right off the bat they are slightly different. These were listed as being compatible for the pump and the hydroboost, but there are differences. Here's the hydrobooster fitting
7EAAEADE-26DC-4900-A89B-8F6C89DB7F4B.jpeg

And heres the PS pump
5D6C7CDF-4368-4F47-934D-0950AC0B15AB.jpeg

This is where it would install. The other Russel fitting i got (silver one) seems to work out fine and be correct. This one doesn't seem to seal properly and relys on the threads. Or perhaps I could install a teflon O-ring?
DCAEABA0-D19E-40F7-AC4F-5DE47A162C73.jpeg



I hop on teh googal, and see Power by the Hour has the right fittings. I guess i could just return all these fittings to Amazon (was almost $30 in fittings anyway) and get the right stuff.
1605214937495.png


Those fittings look to be high quality anyway. Problem is, I need one more of that middle fitting. I don't want to buy another kit for it, so the search continues....
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,620
5,685
193
polk county florida
I'm jump'n in here so I get notifications on new post but I am interested in the steering upgrade since I'm going to lift my engine up to fix what I know is going to be a leaky oil pan to timing cover gasket but the price of admission is kinda steep for my junk. I think @CarMichael Angelo had a low buck option, I'll look for it, it's prolly in the thread he deleated :nonono:
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,774
10,060
224
Massachusetts
Steering upgrade was really all in the last thread. For the most part, the steering is done. I just need my hydroboost hoses but those were going to come later. Right now i'm converting all the fittings to -6AN.

WIth the PBH kit, I have the booster covered, and ordered the MM kit for the rack. I really just need one fitting for the PS pump. I'll cross that bridge when I come to it
 
