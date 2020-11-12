So, jumping into the middle of things. SOme parts showed up today. Took a long lunch to get these things done.Rack bolts and prothane grease showed up. I was able to torque the A-arms in place, and install the steering rack. Done! That also allowed me to install the Max Motorsports hybrid steering shaft. MUCH easier to install this without an engine in place than it was the first time around.Moving on, some of my hydroboost fittings came in. These were listed on that famous hydroboost jog floating around. Russel 670530Hmm, right off the bat they are slightly different. These were listed as being compatible for the pump and the hydroboost, but there are differences. Here's the hydrobooster fittingAnd heres the PS pumpThis is where it would install. The other Russel fitting i got (silver one) seems to work out fine and be correct. This one doesn't seem to seal properly and relys on the threads. Or perhaps I could install a teflon O-ring?I hop on teh googal, and see Power by the Hour has the right fittings. I guess i could just return all these fittings to Amazon (was almost $30 in fittings anyway) and get the right stuff.Those fittings look to be high quality anyway. Problem is, I need one more of that middle fitting. I don't want to buy another kit for it, so the search continues....I'm going to go sneak onto the Coyote swap forums/FB group and see what those guys are using for their hydroboost fittings.