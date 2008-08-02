Mustang5l5's Progress Thread - Assembling front suspension

Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
EDIT: Feb 13, 2018. I've cleaned this thread up a lot deleting a lot of the back and forth chit-chat sort of posts. My goal is to just limit the posts to actual action on the car, and not my thinking out loud postings. At 100+ pages, I'd like others to read through it and follow along quickly rather than read through 50 posts of just chat. If it looks like posts are missing, they are
Begin Progress Thread
Well, i was considering registering the car for a few months, but it needs a LOT of cleaning up before it's road worthy. I don't doubt it would start, but there's a lot of cleaning I need to do. Car hasn't moved in 4 years, 3 months...so a lot of cobwebs and dirt to brush away. On the plus side...nothing a little elbow grease wouldn't take care of.
Engine is dirty and rusty....but i've been keeping an eye out for a 4V drivetrain for a while, so this engine may never run again (at least in this car)
PS. When you park an SN95 next to a 5.0, the 5.0 looks tiny! I was giving my GT an oil change next to the 5.0 as i was inspecting it to make sure nothing bad was happening and it's pretty cool to see how the chassis is the same, but so much is different. I've also realized i have a LOT of wiring and other misc mods i want to do better to make more presentable.
BTW, i was there today to take out my black back seat and begin installing my '04 GT leather seat. I sold my black seats to my friend for $50 and his old blue seats (cuz i needed the frames)
Out with the old seat and in with the new seat...almost. Still need to finish the seatbacks
