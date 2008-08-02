Mustang5l5's Progress Thread - final work on the engine

A little massaging and it went right in
EDIT: Feb 13, 2018. I've cleaned this thread up a lot deleting a lot of the back and forth chit-chat sort of posts. My goal is to just limit the posts to actual action on the car, and not my thinking out loud postings. At 100+ pages, I'd like others to read through it and follow along quickly rather than read through 50 posts of just chat.




Begin Progress Thread


Well, i was considering registering the car for a few months, but it needs a LOT of cleaning up before it's road worthy. I don't doubt it would start, but there's a lot of cleaning I need to do. Car hasn't moved in 4 years, 3 months...so a lot of cobwebs and dirt to brush away. On the plus side...nothing a little elbow grease wouldn't take care of.

Engine is dirty and rusty....but i've been keeping an eye out for a 4V drivetrain for a while, so this engine may never run again (at least in this car)

PS. When you park an SN95 next to a 5.0, the 5.0 looks tiny! I was giving my GT an oil change next to the 5.0 as i was inspecting it to make sure nothing bad was happening and it's pretty cool to see how the chassis is the same, but so much is different. I've also realized i have a LOT of wiring and other misc mods i want to do better to make more presentable.

BTW, i was there today to take out my black back seat and begin installing my '04 GT leather seat. I sold my black seats to my friend for $50 and his old blue seats (cuz i needed the frames)



Out with the old seat and in with the new seat...almost. Still need to finish the seatbacks





 

I had both cars registered at the same time briefly. Maybe 3-4 months in the summer. People would come up to me and talk about the car all the time in gas stations and anywhere else. I've even had people follow me to ask me if i wanted to sell it.

I still get compliments in the GT, but nowhere like i did in the 5.0.

But right now..it needs some cleaning. Most of the bay stuff is surface rust. It will clean right up. I was going to pull the engine out anyway. I wanted to do a t-5 conversion, so i figured i'd pull the engine, paint the bay and hide some wires and just start from scratch. A lot of work to do to get it to the point where i'd be proud to post pics of it. I regret letting it go...but i've had other priorities in life that came first

But now i'm starting to dig into it a bit. Figure i'd start with the interior

Where can i buy some good thin sound deadener material? I plan on putting it everywhere :)
 
Thats the ist time i have ever seen your Fox... I have seen you mention it alot in the 4.6 section, but never seen it...It looks really nice. Im diggin the 99-04 GT seats, & I would love to be able to do that swap in my Fox, but being that this is my 1st Fox & I am very used to the higher seating position of the SN95's I have had, I kinda like how I feel like I sit lower in the Fox with the stock seats....
 
9350notch said:
I want to get a set of those 94-04 leather seats, but I have a coupe. Anyone know what 94+ rear seats will fit a fox coupe?
Click to expand...

It will. What you need is the metal frame the two 94+ seatbacks attach to. You simple screw that frame in place in the coupe and that's how the seatbacks mount up. There was a picture in another thread...the "Scored some seats out of a 96 thread" a few pages back.

I wish i knew this before because when i bought my "leather" rear seat, it came with that frame and i tossed it in the trash. It could have been usedful for a coupe owner
 
Used up my monthly bandwidth a couple days early. I beleive it refreshes on the 5th of each month, so they should be up shortly.


I'm getting the seatbacks from my buddy today, so during the week i'll snap some pics of me modifying the SN95 seats to fix.

I sold my OEM black rear seat for $50 and the two seatbacks. I know i could have gotten way more, but this was a good friend.

I paid $100 for the '04 GT rear seat...so this is really a $50 mod for me :)
 
FInished the seatbacks

What's left of the donor fox seatbacks
http://www.pix8.net/pro/pic.php?u=11130S5RAi&i=1111255



They look like stock SN95 seats



But as you can see...they have been modified with the Fox seatbackframes. They should bolt in now with no issues at all


Should have em bolted in this weekend w/pics
 

Looks good Mike! Did you leave the inner pivot points bolted on the plastic back, inside the covering, and cut new holes? I did mine that way and you don't see it at all. I wish I could cover the outer brackets, I have them bolted on the outside. I might use the black carpet from my original black LX seats like Iwashmycar did to cover them up.
 
I was planning on bolting them inside, but i left the pivots in the car. I forgot i would need them. When i go bolt the seats in, i'll install them behind the carpet and cut ne holes.

I'm not worried about the outer brackets being seen as i never fold my seats down anyway. Nobody will ever sit in the back seat either....but i just want it to look nice :)


I like the idea of installing the carpet on the rear, but i had no black carpet to use. I sold my OEM black seats to my friend and gutted his stock blue seats. I could buy material, but i want to see what the final product looks like first.

I also want to install the front small Sn95 headrests in the rear seats when i put my halos in the fronts...but how did you secure the rests? Did you just slip them in and that's it?
 
They retain full functionality just like Fox seats AND fold down like stock. Ignore the dirtyness...i'm still working on the interior as you can see :)

Color match is not that bad. I don't mind it.



 

Negative on front seats yet, but there is a lot to do. I went through the entire interior today and some of the screws are incorrect and/or rusting and i just want to replace it all.

After stepping back into my '03...i want my Foxes interior just as clean and perfect....so i'm going to round up some more parts - carpet, screw kits, headliner, misc trim peices, etc.

No rush for seats since they would kinda be in the way I guess
 
Mustang5L5 said:
I also want to install the front small Sn95 headrests in the rear seats when i put my halos in the fronts...but how did you secure the rests? Did you just slip them in and that's it?
Click to expand...
The front headrests will slip right inside the slit on the plastic piece on the seats. I was able to insert it in between the plastic backing panel and the seat foam part. I thought about using some kind of bracket to make them "functional" but haven't done anything on it.

Seats look really good Mike!
 
Came out nice! Do you actually have the SN95 latches under the seat holding it down?


I might have some front matching seats soon...and even an SN95 steering wheel. We'll see how that looks when i get it in
 
I have tilt..so i'd like to keep it. I've seen pics of an SN95 wheel on a tilt column and i think it will work ok.

Will find out soon enough
 
Are they wet in the picture? Let me know if you get those white marks off and they should look great in the car with the rears and SN steering wheel.
 
I had just wiped them down with this stuff i use on my GT's seats. It does an awesome job of getting wrinkles out and keeping the seats soft so i wanted to use it on these seats. I started working on the white spots. I got some off and then i stopped because i had to go finish changing the Water Pump on my GT before it started raining. I just finished up that job just now, so i'll work on the spots some more tonight while TS Hanna rages on outside


BTW...do you remember what year car they came out of?
 
Meguiars GOld Class Rich Leather conditioner/cleaner.


I'll prob put the seats int he car next weekend.


I have a set of halo headrests I want to put on these. I tried to see about getting them recovered in dark charcoal leather but it's way too expensive. I think for the meantime i'll pick up some DC dye and dye them
 
