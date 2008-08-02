Mustang5l5's Progress Thread - final work on the engine

EDIT: Feb 13, 2018. I've cleaned this thread up a lot deleting a lot of the back and forth chit-chat sort of posts. My goal is to just limit the posts to actual action on the car, and not my thinking out loud postings. At 100+ pages, I'd like others to read through it and follow along quickly rather than read through 50 posts of just chat.Begin Progress ThreadWell, i was considering registering the car for a few months, but it needs a LOT of cleaning up before it's road worthy. I don't doubt it would start, but there's a lot of cleaning I need to do. Car hasn't moved in 4 years, 3 months...so a lot of cobwebs and dirt to brush away. On the plus side...nothing a little elbow grease wouldn't take care of.Engine is dirty and rusty....but i've been keeping an eye out for a 4V drivetrain for a while, so this engine may never run again (at least in this car)PS. When you park an SN95 next to a 5.0, the 5.0 looks tiny! I was giving my GT an oil change next to the 5.0 as i was inspecting it to make sure nothing bad was happening and it's pretty cool to see how the chassis is the same, but so much is different. I've also realized i have a LOT of wiring and other misc mods i want to do better to make more presentable.BTW, i was there today to take out my black back seat and begin installing my '04 GT leather seat. I sold my black seats to my friend for $50 and his old blue seats (cuz i needed the frames)Out with the old seat and in with the new seat...almost. Still need to finish the seatbacks