Ended up with a 1998 Mustang GT convertible in 2005 to help them out on their rent. Everything was broken except 4.6 engine. Top was sawdust, seats were broken down, windows broke, and every wheel had a different wheel/tire. Still have it and we're on our 2nd top and been a reliable vehicle. Dangerously fast! Now have bought and flipped 1995 Mustang convertible, 2001 Mustang coupe, and 2003 Mustang convertible deluxe.