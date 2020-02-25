MVP Track Time 2020 Track Events & StangNet Invitation

Feffman
2020 MVP Track Time Schedule
Fellow Track Junkies and Racers:
MVP Track Time (www.MVPTrackTime.com) is excited to announce our 2020 track event schedule. Another fun year of exciting on-track action awaits. We have a host of exciting track events for 2020. I hope you’ll join us for the on-track fun.
MVP’s goal remains the same, offering you more actual track time at each track event for reasonable entry fees. Our three run-group format (Novice, Intermediate and Advanced) offers you maximum driving time (generally 2+ hours of scheduled daily track time) instead of standing around the paddock.
Below is MVP’s 2020 schedule, subject to possible revisions as the year progresses.
April 4-5, 2020: National Corvette Museum (Bowling Green, KY) - “Tax Freedom Track Weekend”
May 4, 2020: Autobahn Country Club (Joliet, IL) [Full 3.56 Mile Course] - “First Monday In May”
June 6-7, 2020 : Road America (Elkhart Lake, WI) - “Escape The Heat”
August 3, 2020: Autobahn Country Club II (Joliet, IL) [Full 3.56 Mile Course] - “Monday at The Bahn”
September 18-20, 2020 : Mid-Ohio (Lexington, OH) – “MVP OH HI OH”
October 17-18, 2020: Heartland Motorsports Park (Topeka, KS) – “Yes, We Are In Kansas”
November 21-22, 2020: Road Atlanta (Braselton, GA) – “Flyin’ Turkey Trot”
Registration for MVP Track Time events is available on-line with Pay Pal or credit card through the Pay Pal system for our 2020 track events. Click on the link below to register.
On-Line Registration: http://www.mvptracktime.com/id92.html
Join MVP in 2020 for the on-track fun. All courteous, considerate, safe drivers are invited and welcome. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have questions.
I hope to see you at the track in 2020. Happy Motoring!
Mark Pfeffer – MVP Track Time, LLC.
www.MVPTrackTime.com
Phone: (314) 249-3770
E-mail: [email protected]
