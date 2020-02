MVP Track Time 2020 Track Events & StangNet Invitation

2020 MVP Track Time Schedule ​

April 4-5, 2020 : National Corvette Museum (Bowling Green, KY) - “Tax Freedom Track Weekend”



May 4, 2020 : Autobahn Country Club (Joliet, IL) [Full 3.56 Mile Course] - “First Monday In May”



June 6-7, 2020 : Road America (Elkhart Lake, WI) - “Escape The Heat”



August 3, 2020 : Autobahn Country Club II (Joliet, IL) [Full 3.56 Mile Course] - “Monday at The Bahn”



September 18-20, 2020 : Mid-Ohio (Lexington, OH) – “MVP OH HI OH”



October 17-18, 2020 : Heartland Motorsports Park (Topeka, KS) – “Yes, We Are In Kansas”



November 21-22, 2020 : Road Atlanta (Braselton, GA) – “Flyin’ Turkey Trot” ​

On-Line Registration:

Fellow Track Junkies and Racers:MVP Track Time ( www.MVPTrackTime.com ) is excited to announce our 2020 track event schedule. Another fun year of exciting on-track action awaits. We have a host of exciting track events for 2020. I hope you’ll join us for the on-track fun.MVP’s goal remains the same, offering you more actual track time at each track event for reasonable entry fees. Our three run-group format (Novice, Intermediate and Advanced) offers you maximum driving time (generally 2+ hours of scheduled daily track time) instead of standing around the paddock.Below is MVP’s 2020 schedule, subject to possible revisions as the year progresses.Registration for MVP Track Time events is available on-line with Pay Pal or credit card through the Pay Pal system for our 2020 track events. Click on the link below to register.Join MVP in 2020 for the on-track fun. All courteous, considerate, safe drivers are invited and welcome. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have questions.I hope to see you at the track in 2020. Happy Motoring!Mark Pfeffer – MVP Track Time, LLC.Phone: (314) 249-3770E-mail: