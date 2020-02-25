MVP Track Time 2020 Track Events & StangNet Invitation

F

Feffman

Member
Jan 10, 2006
60
1
9
Gateway To The West - St. Louis
www.MVPTrackTime.com
2020 MVP Track Time Schedule

Fellow Track Junkies and Racers:

MVP Track Time (www.MVPTrackTime.com) is excited to announce our 2020 track event schedule. Another fun year of exciting on-track action awaits. We have a host of exciting track events for 2020. I hope you’ll join us for the on-track fun.

MVP’s goal remains the same, offering you more actual track time at each track event for reasonable entry fees. Our three run-group format (Novice, Intermediate and Advanced) offers you maximum driving time (generally 2+ hours of scheduled daily track time) instead of standing around the paddock.

Below is MVP’s 2020 schedule, subject to possible revisions as the year progresses.

April 4-5, 2020: National Corvette Museum (Bowling Green, KY) - “Tax Freedom Track Weekend”

May 4, 2020: Autobahn Country Club (Joliet, IL) [Full 3.56 Mile Course] - “First Monday In May”

June 6-7, 2020 : Road America (Elkhart Lake, WI) - “Escape The Heat”

August 3, 2020: Autobahn Country Club II (Joliet, IL) [Full 3.56 Mile Course] - “Monday at The Bahn”

September 18-20, 2020 : Mid-Ohio (Lexington, OH) – “MVP OH HI OH”

October 17-18, 2020: Heartland Motorsports Park (Topeka, KS) – “Yes, We Are In Kansas”

November 21-22, 2020: Road Atlanta (Braselton, GA) – “Flyin’ Turkey Trot”


Registration for MVP Track Time events is available on-line with Pay Pal or credit card through the Pay Pal system for our 2020 track events. Click on the link below to register.

On-Line Registration: http://www.mvptracktime.com/id92.html


Join MVP in 2020 for the on-track fun. All courteous, considerate, safe drivers are invited and welcome. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have questions.

I hope to see you at the track in 2020. Happy Motoring!

Mark Pfeffer – MVP Track Time, LLC.
www.MVPTrackTime.com
Phone: (314) 249-3770
E-mail: [email protected]
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F MVP Track Time 2019 Track Dates & Invitation Regional Forums and Event Information 1
F Mvp Track Time 2018 Track Event Schedule Regional Forums and Event Information 1
F Mvp Track Time 2017 Track Events Regional Forums and Event Information 3
F Mvp Track Time 2016 Track Events (come Drive With Us) Regional Forums and Event Information 3
F Mvp Track Time 2015 Track Dates Regional Forums and Event Information 4
Similar threads
MVP Track Time 2019 Track Dates & Invitation
Mvp Track Time 2018 Track Event Schedule
Mvp Track Time 2017 Track Events
Mvp Track Time 2016 Track Events (come Drive With Us)
Mvp Track Time 2015 Track Dates
Top Bottom